Walz calls for homemade masks for those most at risk of coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Governor Tim Walz is calling on Minnesota residents to make homemade masks for those most at risk of the coronavirus.

Walz said Saturday that people should drop off the masks at their local fire departments next Saturday so that they can be delivered to senior living facilities and other group homes for employees and residents to wear. “Those working in congregate living facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Walz. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community.”

Meanwhile, health officials reported 143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the state's death toll to 121. Twenty-three of the new cases were in Nobles County, where the JBS pork plant is located. The union representing most of the 2,000 workers at the plant called on executives to slow down production so that workers can maintain safe social distancing.