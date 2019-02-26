Walz calls for $1.27 billion in construction spending

FORT SNELLING, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled his first capital spending proposal, a $1.27 billion public construction borrowing bill.
Walz announced details Tuesday at the Fort Snelling Upper Post veterans housing community.
As Walz indicated when he released his first budget last week, the package includes $330 million for transportation and mass transit, $300 million for higher education split between the Minnesota State and University of Minnesota systems, $150 million for housing and $38.8 million for the prison system.
Republican leaders have shown little enthusiasm for a big bonding package. But Walz plans to travel the state to sell it.
Walz says his proposal balances the needs of the state, with 22 percent of the projects in Greater Minnesota, 27 percent in the Twin Cities and 51 percent having impacts statewide.
