Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Walz' budget proposal draws positive and negative reactions

Republicans resist any push to raise taxes.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Political figures are reacting to Governor Tim Walz budget proposal unveiled Tuesday.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement:

"Governor Walz's Budget proposal to raise taxes on Minnesota's businesses and families already suffering from his unilateral COVID shutdown orders will further hurt our state and keep us pointed in the wrong direction.”

"It's beyond time for the Governor to rescind his powers and start working across the aisle and with the legislature to implement solutions that will reignite our economy and help our businesses get back on their feet. “

"We thank Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt for acknowledging the need to avoid raising taxes that would disproportionately hurt lower-income earners, implement a better plan to get the vaccine to those most in need, get our children back in school and grow our state through reviving Minnesota's economy."

State Representative Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester) issued the following statement:

“The governor’s budget proposal is a starting point for lawmakers to consider. I am pleased that the governor is focused on fairness and on helping Minnesotans build back from the historic challenges of the pandemic. We must invest in the urgent health care, education, and economic opportunity needs of our communities. I look forward to working with the governor and his staff to help Minnesota emerge from this crisis a better and stronger state.”

State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) issued the following statement:

“The governor and I likely share many of the same goals, like closing the budget gap, reviving our economic engines, and ensuring a great education for every student. But the governor’s $1.6 Billion in tax increases misses the mark. The federal government has already sent billions of dollars to Minnesota for Covid response and recovery. Instead of increasing taxes, we must look to responsible effective spending to protect critical services like roads, bridges, high-quality education, patient-centered healthcare. I look forward to working with the governor to reach our shared objectives without increasing tax burdens on hard-working pandemic stressed Minnesotans.”

State Representative Liz Boldon (DFL – Rochester) issued the following statement:

"With this budget we can create the Minnesota in which we all want to live. Many of our neighbors and favorite local businesses have been devasted by COVID-19, and this is our opportunity to ensure they can recover and thrive. As a state, we have the resources to support everyone, as long as the most wealthy pay their fair share. This budget is a strong start to this conversation, and I look forward to refining it as we move forward to ensure our everyone in our community will benefit."

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) issued the following statement:

"We need to grow our way out of this recession; unfortunately this budget would devastate job growth and hamper our economic recovery by taking money out of the economy to protect government budgets. Putting Minnesota into the top 3 for income and business tax rates without asking government to share in the sacrifice would be a disaster but fortunately has no chance of becoming law this year.”

"Minnesotans should know that Republicans have their back — we are going to ask state government to tighten its belt, do more with less, and balance our budget without tax increases that would hurt our economic recovery."

Education Minnesota President Denis Sprecht had this response:

“Public schools should empower all students to pursue their dreams, with no exceptions. We’re not meeting that goal right now formany of our students of color, but this budget is a big step in the right direction. “It’s only fair for the richest 1 percent to pay 1 percent more to fund the futures of Minnesota’s students.”

“Our union shares many of the goals and priorities of the governor’s budget. “We’re looking forward to working with the members of the House and Senate who care about the future of Minnesota to pass this budget into law.”

“The students of Minnesota need the adults who care about them to come together and overcome decades of underfunding of public education and confront the racial issues that have haunted schools and other Minnesota institutions for many years. Of course, a single two-year budget won’t resolve all the issues, but that’s no reason to wait even one more day to get started.”

Charlie Weaver, executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership, issued the following statement:

“Minnesota is blessed to be home to remarkable businesses who are vital contributors to our state’s economy and quality of life. Large homegrown businesses provide more than a half million good-paying jobs, pay billions in state and local taxes, and account for nearly half of all charitable grants in the state. Raising taxes on these businesses in the midst of a global pandemic and fragile economic recovery is counterproductive.”

"The cost of doing business in Minnesota is already among the highest in the nation, even without these proposed tax hikes. These tax increases would threaten the state’s recovery and put our state’s businesses at a competitive disadvantage against competitors in other states and globally. Instead of penalizing homegrown businesses for being in Minnesota, we should be doing everything we can to encourage businesses to stay and thrive here. We look forward to working with Governor Walz and the Legislature to find solutions that ensure Minnesota remains a great place to live, work, and grow.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 455783

Reported Deaths: 6166
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin945441502
Ramsey40698749
Dakota33623354
Anoka31398368
Washington20579237
Stearns18111190
St. Louis14006251
Scott1221199
Wright11811107
Olmsted1083075
Sherburne831270
Carver705639
Clay660684
Rice624774
Kandiyohi558772
Blue Earth549533
Crow Wing490678
Otter Tail464968
Chisago460438
Benton423788
Winona394948
Douglas379766
Nobles374847
Mower374429
Goodhue358163
Polk330760
McLeod328647
Beltrami316148
Morrison314645
Lyon306139
Becker289439
Itasca287843
Isanti286143
Carlton284443
Steele279510
Pine270515
Freeborn254723
Todd233730
Nicollet230538
Brown218634
Mille Lacs215745
Le Sueur214416
Cass210824
Meeker201533
Waseca193316
Wabasha17483
Martin172026
Roseau166517
Hubbard151138
Redwood141327
Houston140314
Dodge13974
Renville138540
Chippewa133232
Cottonwood129118
Fillmore12778
Wadena120818
Rock112012
Aitkin111533
Faribault110116
Sibley11017
Watonwan10698
Pennington101016
Kanabec99818
Pipestone97223
Yellow Medicine95016
Murray9137
Jackson87310
Swift84718
Pope7485
Stevens7078
Marshall70415
Clearwater68814
Lake66415
Lac qui Parle66116
Wilkin63510
Koochiching60810
Lincoln4912
Big Stone4703
Unassigned43968
Grant4388
Norman4268
Mahnomen4167
Kittson37420
Red Lake3204
Traverse2623
Lake of the Woods1981
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 312194

Reported Deaths: 4433
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46975465
Linn18114279
Scott15900172
Black Hawk14123243
Woodbury13145181
Johnson1231752
Dubuque11651159
Pottawattamie9182115
Dallas910872
Story883538
Cerro Gordo474372
Webster473377
Warren461539
Sioux460457
Clinton459168
Marshall432262
Buena Vista397230
Muscatine396578
Des Moines395543
Plymouth353670
Wapello351798
Jasper333359
Lee326932
Marion310853
Jones275250
Henry269131
Carroll258934
Bremer250448
Crawford235824
Washington224133
Boone223517
Benton213950
Mahaska198637
Jackson195332
Tama190959
Dickinson189229
Kossuth180944
Delaware176536
Clay173021
Wright167624
Fayette166324
Hamilton162530
Buchanan162324
Winneshiek161020
Harrison158762
Hardin157831
Cedar155819
Clayton153949
Butler152324
Page148115
Floyd141936
Cherokee140327
Mills138517
Lyon137933
Poweshiek135424
Hancock132424
Allamakee131530
Iowa128022
Madison124210
Calhoun12379
Grundy122828
Jefferson122425
Winnebago122329
Mitchell117137
Louisa116430
Cass115343
Chickasaw113812
Appanoose113040
Sac112815
Union111723
Emmet111332
Humboldt107819
Shelby106427
Guthrie104624
Franklin103618
Unassigned10210
Palo Alto92611
Montgomery89224
Keokuk86426
Howard85919
Monroe82620
Clarke8199
Pocahontas78711
Ida76430
Davis70421
Adair69720
Greene6977
Monona68418
Lucas66910
Osceola65011
Worth6224
Taylor6009
Fremont5276
Van Buren50515
Decatur4994
Ringgold45511
Audubon4258
Wayne42021
Adams3023
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Cold and dry through Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pandemic impact on youth suicide

Image

Bernie Sanders Mittens

Image

Minnesota Recovery Budget

Image

Human Trafficking Awareness

Image

Rochester Civic Music Concert

Image

Dry January Slowing Liquor Sales

Image

Push For Harriet Tubman on $20 Bill

Image

Wind Farm Project Causing Controversy

Image

Opioid Epidemic Rages on

Image

Changes To Covid-19 Pilot Vaccine Program Registration

Community Events