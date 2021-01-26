Walz' budget proposal draws positive and negative reactions

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Political figures are reacting to Governor Tim Walz budget proposal unveiled Tuesday.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement:

"Governor Walz's Budget proposal to raise taxes on Minnesota's businesses and families already suffering from his unilateral COVID shutdown orders will further hurt our state and keep us pointed in the wrong direction.”

"It's beyond time for the Governor to rescind his powers and start working across the aisle and with the legislature to implement solutions that will reignite our economy and help our businesses get back on their feet. “

"We thank Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt for acknowledging the need to avoid raising taxes that would disproportionately hurt lower-income earners, implement a better plan to get the vaccine to those most in need, get our children back in school and grow our state through reviving Minnesota's economy."

State Representative Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester) issued the following statement:

“The governor’s budget proposal is a starting point for lawmakers to consider. I am pleased that the governor is focused on fairness and on helping Minnesotans build back from the historic challenges of the pandemic. We must invest in the urgent health care, education, and economic opportunity needs of our communities. I look forward to working with the governor and his staff to help Minnesota emerge from this crisis a better and stronger state.”

State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) issued the following statement:

“The governor and I likely share many of the same goals, like closing the budget gap, reviving our economic engines, and ensuring a great education for every student. But the governor’s $1.6 Billion in tax increases misses the mark. The federal government has already sent billions of dollars to Minnesota for Covid response and recovery. Instead of increasing taxes, we must look to responsible effective spending to protect critical services like roads, bridges, high-quality education, patient-centered healthcare. I look forward to working with the governor to reach our shared objectives without increasing tax burdens on hard-working pandemic stressed Minnesotans.”

State Representative Liz Boldon (DFL – Rochester) issued the following statement:

"With this budget we can create the Minnesota in which we all want to live. Many of our neighbors and favorite local businesses have been devasted by COVID-19, and this is our opportunity to ensure they can recover and thrive. As a state, we have the resources to support everyone, as long as the most wealthy pay their fair share. This budget is a strong start to this conversation, and I look forward to refining it as we move forward to ensure our everyone in our community will benefit."

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) issued the following statement:

"We need to grow our way out of this recession; unfortunately this budget would devastate job growth and hamper our economic recovery by taking money out of the economy to protect government budgets. Putting Minnesota into the top 3 for income and business tax rates without asking government to share in the sacrifice would be a disaster but fortunately has no chance of becoming law this year.”

"Minnesotans should know that Republicans have their back — we are going to ask state government to tighten its belt, do more with less, and balance our budget without tax increases that would hurt our economic recovery."

Education Minnesota President Denis Sprecht had this response:

“Public schools should empower all students to pursue their dreams, with no exceptions. We’re not meeting that goal right now formany of our students of color, but this budget is a big step in the right direction. “It’s only fair for the richest 1 percent to pay 1 percent more to fund the futures of Minnesota’s students.”

“Our union shares many of the goals and priorities of the governor’s budget. “We’re looking forward to working with the members of the House and Senate who care about the future of Minnesota to pass this budget into law.”

“The students of Minnesota need the adults who care about them to come together and overcome decades of underfunding of public education and confront the racial issues that have haunted schools and other Minnesota institutions for many years. Of course, a single two-year budget won’t resolve all the issues, but that’s no reason to wait even one more day to get started.”

Charlie Weaver, executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership, issued the following statement:

“Minnesota is blessed to be home to remarkable businesses who are vital contributors to our state’s economy and quality of life. Large homegrown businesses provide more than a half million good-paying jobs, pay billions in state and local taxes, and account for nearly half of all charitable grants in the state. Raising taxes on these businesses in the midst of a global pandemic and fragile economic recovery is counterproductive.”

"The cost of doing business in Minnesota is already among the highest in the nation, even without these proposed tax hikes. These tax increases would threaten the state’s recovery and put our state’s businesses at a competitive disadvantage against competitors in other states and globally. Instead of penalizing homegrown businesses for being in Minnesota, we should be doing everything we can to encourage businesses to stay and thrive here. We look forward to working with Governor Walz and the Legislature to find solutions that ensure Minnesota remains a great place to live, work, and grow.”