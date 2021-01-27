Gov. Walz budget plan includes streamlined college admissions for Minnesota students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The governor's plan for Minnesota's next two-year budget could have a significant impact on student's access to state colleges and universities.

Governor Walz wants to create an admission process for Minnesota public high school students that would see them automatically accepted to state colleges and universities if they meet certain academic benchmarks. It is not yet clear what those benchmarks may be.

The governor says bypassing the traditional admissions process will show more students college is for them. He also says it could reduce equity gaps, access gaps, and simplify the college application process.

Austin Public Schools Superintendent David Krinz believes the program could have a tremendous impact.

"It is a good thing," Krinz told KIMT. "Any time that we create opportunities that tear down roadblocks or possible hurdles for our students to advance themselves is very positive."

Krinz adds streamlined admissions could boost outcomes for students struggling to navigate the college application process.

"To have that opportunity to know that 'I achieved something at a certain level on my MCAs,' or 'I show proficiency in math, or language arts, or whatever the area may be, allows me to automatically have access to higher-ed' is critical," Krinz said.

State lawmakers will continue negotiating Minnesota's next budget in the coming months. They will need to reach an agreement by June 30th in order to avoid a possible shutdown.