Walz announces $1 million boost for Minnesota tourism

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over a million dollars in grants is now available to support Minnesota’s tourism industry.

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday the grant program by Explore Minnesota is designed to support nonprofit tourism promotion organizations.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the Minnesota travel industry and communities that rely on that tourism,” says Governor Walz. “These crisis grants will provide immediate relief for the travel organizations that contribute so much to the vitality of our state.”

Funding for qualifying organizations has been pre-determined and Explore Minnesota says it will notify grantees of their award.

“Explore Minnesota is happy to offer financial assistance to destination marketing organizations that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, including significant budget shortfalls and tourism spending loss. The tourism crisis grant program will support vital marketing efforts for Minnesota communities and business that heavily rely on the local tourism economy,” says Explore Minnesota Director, John Edman. “Now, more than ever we need to find ways to support the Minnesota tourism industry and crisis recovery efforts.”