Walz and Pawlenty get COVID booster shots

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz, former governor Tim Pawlenty, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm all received COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday.

Walz says Minnesota is now third in the country for percentage of fully vaccinated adults with COVID-19 booster doses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has administered booster doses to 10.8% of fully vaccinated adults, behind only Alaska and Vermont.

“Minnesotans understand that following the science and ensuring they’re best protected against COVID-19 is how we will curb the spread of this deadly virus,” says Governor Walz. “Today I got my booster shot to maximize my level of protection and I encourage all eligible Minnesotans to do the same. You can get your Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson booster dose from a pharmacy, clinic, or provider near you.”

Walz received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March alongside former Republican Governor Pawlenty in a bipartisan effort to encourage Minnesotans to roll up their sleeves and get their shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are:

65 years and older;

Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;

Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions;

Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings;

All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least 2 months after their initial vaccine.