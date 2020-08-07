Walz again seeks federal disaster declaration for Floyd riots

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Walz is appealing a decision to deny Minnesota federal disaster aid for the damage caused by the George Floyd riots.

“As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, the need for support from our federal partners is more important than ever,” says Governor Tim Walz. “The magnitude of this event was severe, and Minnesotans are hurting. We are asking our national leadership to join us in our efforts to help our communities to recover.”

Governor Walz requested a disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on July 2. It was rejected on July 10.

State officials say nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were damaged by vandalism, fire, or looting following the death of George Floyd. Damage estimates exceed $500,000,000.

“Many community cornerstones were damaged or destroyed in the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We are committed to helping rebuild and restore these spaces that are more than just businesses – they are the core of the community.”