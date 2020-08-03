Walz again asks for federal money to fix damage from George Floyd riots

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is again trying to get federal money to help repair the damage caused by riots after the death of George Floyd.

On July 2, Walz asked President Trump to declare a major disaster in Minnesota, authorizing federal assistance for the over $500 million dollars in damage caused by vandalism, fire, or looting. That request was quickly denied.

Now Walz is seeking a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration that would free up low-interest loans to help property owners rebuild. State officials say nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were damaged in the Flody riots.

“We need to work together to support Minnesotans who lost their homes and businesses to this destruction – that’s why we’ve asked our federal partners to step in,” says Governor Walz. “We remain committed to working with the impacted communities to restore their vitality in the wake of this damage.”