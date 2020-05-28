Walz activates National Guard after protests turn violent in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to maintain peace in the Twin Cities after the death of George Floyd.

“It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect,” says Walz. “George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd.”

In issuing an executive order activating the Guard, Walz says local leaders requested it after extensive damage to private property occurred and peaceful protests evolved into a dangerous situation for protesters and first responders.

“The anger and grief of this moment is unbearable. People deserve to be seen. People deserve to be heard. People deserve to be safe,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “While many Minnesotans are taking extensive safety precautions while exercising their right to protest, the demonstration last night became incredibly unsafe for all involved. The purpose of the National Guard is to protect people, to protect people safely demonstrating, and to protect small business owners.”

The National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities needed to respond to and recover from the unrest that erupted after Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“As Governor, I will always defend the right to protest,” says Walz. “It is how we express pain, process tragedy, and create change. That is why I am answering our local leaders’ request for Minnesota National Guard assistance to protect peaceful demonstrators, neighbors, and small businesses in Minnesota.”