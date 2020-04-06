Clear
Walz: 'Stay at Home' order likely to be extended through April 30

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Saturday morning, March 28, 2020, allocating $330 million in COVID-19 aid passed by the state legislature on March 26, in St. Paul, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

Governor hopes to announce decision soon.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 5:21 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 6:17 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota has one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country, but that residents must not get complacent.

Walz told reporters Monday that Minnesota has just 17 cases per 100,000 residents. He says Minnesota is testing at a higher rate than other states, but not enough to provide a true picture of the extent of the virus’ spread.

He says he's preparing to extend his stay-at-home order, which runs through Friday. He hopes to announce a decision “in the next day or two,” and that the extended order will likely run through the end of April.

