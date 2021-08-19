Walz: State of Minnesota ready to welcome Afghan refugees

ST PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Walz said Thursday that the state is ready to welcome Afghan refugee families.

Dear President Biden:

Like people across the globe, Minnesotans have watched the events unfolding in Afghanistan with grief and sadness. Minnesotans believe in treating all people with respect and dignity, and we have a strong tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge and supporting them to rebuild their lives and become part of our communities. Minnesota is eager to uphold that tradition by welcoming families and children and providing the stable foundation they need to rebuild their lives, achieve their highest potential, and contribute to our state.

You may already be aware that in the past Minnesota has stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home. New Minnesotans strengthen our communities and contribute to the social fabric of our state. They are our neighbors.

We stand ready to work with you and your administration to welcome families as this effort to provide safety and refuge continues.

Sincerely,

Tim Walz

Governor

Peggy Flanagan

Lt. Governor