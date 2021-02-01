Walz: More than 35,000 COVID vaccines available this week for seniors 65 and over

ST. PAUL, Minn. - More than 35,000 COVID-19 vaccinations will be available this week for seniors 65 and over in Minnesota.

Additionally, Gov. Walz announced an online vaccine finder to help those seniors find a vaccine provider from a local provider.

“We have long planned for most Minnesotans to get vaccinated in the places they are used to getting their health care – places like smaller clinics, local hospitals, and community pharmacies,” Governor Tim Walz said. “But not everyone has a doctor or pharmacy they’re familiar with. That’s why we’ve built up a reliable network of different ways Minnesotans will be able to access the vaccine. After careful planning, we’re now activating that network to give Minnesotans options close to home.”

You can find the vaccine map here.