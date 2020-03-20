Clear
Walz: Minnesotans may need to shelter in place eventually

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The governor said in an interview on Friday morning that he certainly thinks it's a possibility.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:47 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he might have to follow California's lead at some point and order residents to shelter in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said in an interview on WCCO Radio on Friday morning that he certainly thinks it's a possibility.

He says experts are working to determine what steps are needed in Minnesota, and that he needs “every tool in the toolbox.”

The governor also says the COVID-19 numbers are going to "jump way up” when the Minnesota Department of Health updates its figures.

Minnesota had 89 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

