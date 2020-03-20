Walz: Minnesotans may need to shelter in place eventually

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he might have to follow California's lead at some point and order residents to shelter in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said in an interview on WCCO Radio on Friday morning that he certainly thinks it's a possibility.

He says experts are working to determine what steps are needed in Minnesota, and that he needs “every tool in the toolbox.”

The governor also says the COVID-19 numbers are going to "jump way up” when the Minnesota Department of Health updates its figures.

Minnesota had 89 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

