Walz: Minnesotans may need to shelter in place eventually

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he might have to follow California's lead at some point and order residents to shelter in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The governor said in an interview on WCCO Radio on Friday morning that he certainly thinks it's a possibility.
He says experts are working to determine what steps are needed in Minnesota, and that he needs “every tool in the toolbox.”
The governor also says the COVID-19 numbers are going to "jump way up” when the Minnesota Department of Health updates its figures.
Minnesota had 89 confirmed cases as of Thursday.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa
