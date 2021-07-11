Walz, Flanagan to launch education tour across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are kicking off a tour across Minnesota to focus on education spending in the new state budget.

“Minnesota’s students sacrificed so much throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect their communities. That’s why our budget, Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget, makes historic investments to help our students succeed,” says Governor Walz. “Not only will this budget get our students back on track from a year of missed learning opportunities, it will set them up for success for years to come.”

Initial stops on the tour will include schools in New Hope, Duluth, Burnsville, Mankato, and more.

“As a mom of a soon-to-be third grader, I know firsthand how COVID-19 impacted every single student across Minnesota,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Our students are resilient and strong, and they deserve our help to ensure they can thrive this coming school year and every year after. I am proud that our budget puts students front and center and includes the largest investment in diversifying our educator workforce so that more students see themselves leading classrooms.”

The Governor’s Office says Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget includes $1.2 billion for education over four years, including the largest formula increase in 15 years.