Walz Administration prioritizes school COVID-19 safety

KIMT NEWS 3.- As many Minnesota public schools enter their third week back in session, state officials are prioritizing Covid-19 safety measures to ensure a healthy school year.

Linda Sorensen has a grandson who isn't able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine yet. While she's glad the Walz-Flanagan administration is taking the virus seriously, she feels more could be done.

"I would like to see all the schools especially in this area require masks for people under 12 who are not vaccinated and maybe all the way up through senior in high school."

Brianna Dibble is a mother. Just like Sorensen, she feels more could be done to protect children from catching Covid-19.

"I think there should be a state mandate for masking in the schools. In my previous experience, everything we can do possible right now to offer protection and health measures in the schools is imperative."

According to Walz and Flanagan, 54.6 percent of Minnesota children ages 12 to 15 have one dose of the vaccine along with 60.5 percent of 16 and 17-year-olds. State officials also report Minnesota leads the midwest in the percentage of adults fully vaccinated. While the numbers have grown since July, Amanda La Vigne says she will not get her child vaccinated.

"We don't believe in the vaccine. It's my personal opinion."

La Vigne doesn't believe there's enough information for it to be given to children. She also believes that the vaccine has no research behind it.

Although the statistics show more people getting the Covid-19 vaccine, Walz and Flanagan urge more people to roll up their sleeves. Support for Covid-19 vaccinations and safety measures comes in tandem with the governor's historic investments in education overall.