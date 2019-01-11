Walters man sentenced for threats to county employee

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man gets probation for threatening a Freeborn County employee.

Brian George Boettcher, 64 of Walters, was arrested in July 2018 after a confrontation with a county employee who was mowing along County Highway 17. Authorities say Boettcher was yelling about grass in the road and waved a claw hammer at the county employee.

Boettcher pleaded guilty to threats of violence in October 2018 and was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation.