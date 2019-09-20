Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores

Walmart said Friday that it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string of mysterious illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Friday that it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string of mysterious illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through its current inventory.

The move is due to "growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity" regarding vaping products, the company said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Michigan banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes this week. A few local governments, including San Francisco, have passed bans on flavored tobacco.

E-cigarettes represent a very small part of Walmart's nicotine business, which also includes traditional cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and nicotine gum. But the vaping industry has come under increased scrutiny after the deaths and illnesses — along with a surge in underage e-cigarette use.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with breathing illnesses after using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices, according to U.S. health officials. An eighth death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

In July, Walmart raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including all e-cigarettes, to 21. It also said then that it was in the process of discontinuing the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Save Our Healthcare

Image

Save our Healthcare celebration

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Global Climate Strike happening today

Image

DMC takes over Rochester

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a surge of moisture and a chance for severe storms

Image

Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

Image

RCTC draws with Martin Luther

Image

Grand Meadow sweeps Randolph

Image

Making wine in North Iowa

Community Events