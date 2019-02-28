Clear
Walmart phasing out greeters, "They’re trying to survive in a society that throws away older people and disabled people"

Visits to this retailer are going to be a little bit different starting next month

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Those smiles in blue vests greeting you as you shop at Walmart are being phased out.
Walmart is one of the largest private employers. Recently, they announced that stores nationwide, greeter positions will be eliminated April 26.
Replacing them will be “hosts,” who will have more responsibility than just greeting shoppers at the door.
For many this isn’t a big deal but for the elderly and disabled community, it’s a blow to their wallet.

“Those people who do those greeter jobs by in large need the income,” said Peter Ryan.
He frequently shops at Walmart and believes large corporations like Walmart are trying to get more bang from their employees.

“They’re trying to survive in a society that throws away older people and disabled people,” he added.

Walmart says it's striving to place greeters at other positions within the company.

