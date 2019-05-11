Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota -- The sounds of boats schreeching across the water and casted rods means on thing. Walleye season is here and many are eager to hit the water.

Wally Egeness is a young fisher ready for the opener, there’s one thing he wanted more than anything.

“To try and catch a fish,” Egeness said.

With help from his dad Bruce, the pair was able to get their catch of the day. They weren’t the only ones to get a catch, Governor Tim Walz reeled in one as well. Watched by an armada of media and other fishers, the governor showed off his outdoor background.

During the Governors fishing opener, anglers young an old embarked on a fishing challenge to catch walleye. Although we were unable to catch any on the boat, others got a few bites from different kinds of fish.

From those that have been around the sport for awhile, they had some advice for less experienced fishermen.

“Patience, spend some time on the water," Albert Lea resident Orin Calhoun said. "If you catch fish, that’s a bonus. If you don’t you still had a wonderful time.”

It’s a time to teach the love of the sport to a younger generation. With the first time the event has been in Albert Lea, resident John Nielsen just had to check it out.

“I think it’s a great deal for southern Minnesota, great deal for Albert Lea," Nielsen said. "And I’ve never been to one before so I thought I’d come and probably be my only chance to get to a governors opener.”

Though the walleye may have been elusive today, the season has officially begun. So go ahead and reel in the big one.