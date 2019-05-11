Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Fishermen rejoice as the season started Saturday.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota -- The sounds of boats schreeching across the water and casted rods means on thing. Walleye season is here and many are eager to hit the water.

Wally Egeness is a young fisher ready for the opener, there’s one thing he wanted more than anything.

“To try and catch a fish,” Egeness said.

With help from his dad Bruce, the pair was able to get their catch of the day. They weren’t the only ones to get a catch, Governor Tim Walz reeled in one as well. Watched by an armada of media and other fishers, the governor showed off his outdoor background.

During the Governors fishing opener, anglers young an old embarked on a fishing challenge to catch walleye. Although we were unable to catch any on the boat, others got a few bites from different kinds of fish.

From those that have been around the sport for awhile, they had some advice for less experienced fishermen.

“Patience, spend some time on the water," Albert Lea resident Orin Calhoun said. "If you catch fish, that’s a bonus. If you don’t you still had a wonderful time.”

It’s a time to teach the love of the sport to a younger generation. With the first time the event has been in Albert Lea, resident John Nielsen just had to check it out.

“I think it’s a great deal for southern Minnesota, great deal for Albert Lea," Nielsen said. "And I’ve never been to one before so I thought I’d come and probably be my only chance to get to a governors opener.”

Though the walleye may have been elusive today, the season has officially begun. So go ahead and reel in the big one.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Image

Biggest fish stories

Image

Drug price laws in Minnesota

Community Events