Walleye Tank: COVID-19 online event moves to showcase format

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There’s a new twist on a familiar event – a bi-annual pitching competition is transitioning to a showcase format.

The Walleye Tank: COVID-19 will showcase how Minnesota innovators and community leaders are stepping up to conquer coronavirus challenges.

Fifteen participants will be presenting virtually to an audience of subject matter experts, mentors and potential investors.

Dr. Stephen Ekker, the director of the Mayo Clinic Office of Entrepreneurship, says it’s meant to “celebrate all the successes and the support and the community effort toward solving COVID and to get us set up for success post-pandemic and at the ending of the stay at home order and the safe opening up of our communities.”

Since it’s not a competition this year event attendees will be invited to donate directly to the teams with projects they think are promising.

Stefan Madansingh, with event partner Mayo Clinic, explained, “Giving them a platform to show their progress and ask for help. Tell the audience and the general public what they need either financially or by reaching out to them directly.”

The showcase takes place on Friday from 3PM-5PM. To register as an online audience member, visit the Walleye Tank website.