WalletHub: Minnesota is the 3rd safest state in the U.S.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's no doubt there is a lot of unrest in Minnesota right now following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. So, a new study from WalletHub may surprise you.

Minnesota is now ranked the third overall safest state in America for 2020.

Factors included coronavirus support and unemployment. The state received a number one ranking for workplace safety and a number three ranking for road safety.

Mayor Kim Norton says that's shown during the coronavirus pandemic and response to riots throughout the state. However, Norton says more needs to be done to make sure every Minnesotan feels safe.

"There are segments of our population for whom that feeling of safety isn't the same and I think we've known that," explained Norton. "I think what's just happened has demonstrated it in a way that while we can be proud overall we definitely have to address the populations that don't feel safe and why don't they and what can we do to change that."

Minnesota also made the list of lowest share of uninsured population at number four across the U.S.

Iowa also made the top ten rankings with a score of sixth across the nation. The state was right behind Minnesota for road safety receiving a rating of four.

