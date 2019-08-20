Walking the downtown beat to fight homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Police Department has teamed up with a local non-profit to help those in need in the Med City.

The Landind is a non-profit that was started in November. It aims to bring help and resources to the homeless community, and get people in need back on their feet.



Three RPD officers were assigned the downtown beat this summer. They spent their days traveling the downtown area on foot, talking with business owners and community members. Learning about how they can help, and ensuring those who do need help actually receive that help.



If you’d like to help The Landing raise funds, you can dunk one of our local first responders at the dunk tank this Thursday during Thursdays Downtown.