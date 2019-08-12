Walking for water at Pilot Knob

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - While we may take having clean, drinkable water for granted, there are many across the world who don't have that. But one organization, backed with walkers from across the country, is raising money to construct water wells in Uganda, and they're doing it through 'Walking 4 Water.'

In Uganda, walking two or more miles per day to get fresh, clean, safe water is commonplace. Mostly young girls are tasked with making the trek, says Sam Warren, one of the organizers of the local version of the walk.

"Not only are there health concerns with drinking water, but then these girls spend most of their day walking and coming back with water, they can't go to school, and they're stuck in that cycle of not getting an education."

In addition, it can also be dangerous, not just because of the threat of animals and injuries, but also human smugglers.

"There are issues with bandits or molesters, jumping out and hurting girls as they're coming and going. They get raped, they get stolen for human trafficking."

This issue caught the attention of Iowa native Tom Eggum, who started Hope 4 Kids International in 1973. Originally starting out building hospitals and sponsoring children, they began focusing their attention on drilling for water wells.

"About 52% of the children die before their 5th birthday, and 85% of their diseases are waterborne. So the Minister of Health in Uganda asked me, 'could you focus on drilling more water wells instead of hospitals? Because it's like triage, you're going to save so many lives.'"

Since that time, 657 wells have been installed in Uganda so far, particularly in areas where the government there calls 'no go zones.'

"The government has refused to drill in those areas because it's hard to find water. That's where we drill our water wells and we're finding water there."

Each well is drilled about 150-300 ft. below ground, has stainless steel pipes that are built to last anywhere from 30 to 60 years, the latest technology, a simple hand pump that kids can use, are built much closer to villages, and can serve thousands. With the wells that have been placed so far, the country is seeing positive results.

"Cholera disappears, diptheria, all kinds of water borne diseases. As soon as we open that well, kids' lives are saved."

He is frequently in the country, and when a donor for a well is brought to a village, it's quite a celebration.

"They cheer and they dance and they bring gifts. It's so humbling."

For those interested in donating, click here.