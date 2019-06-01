Walking for a cure for cancer

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - We all know someone that is affected by cancer. But for the American Cancer Society, and those that fundraise dilligently year round, they're looking to wipe out the disease completely.

The Relay for Life of Cerro Gordo County's "Rock Around the Park" took place at City Park in Clear Lake Friday night. In addition to the walk, Friday's event featured a luminaria ceremony, food vendors, inflatables for kids, a silent auction, and a concert by Whiteside Walls.

Rachel Smith's husband passed away from brain cancer two years ago, and is the reason why she walks. She says it's a great way to meet others who have gone through similar situations.

"For me personally, I connect more with the care takers because I was his care taker for so long. I can empathize with them and can understand what they're going through and help."

She shares some words of encouragement.

"Worrying is not going to help you, and don't let fear overtake you. Because you just need to fight and do what you're supposed to do, and do what the doctors tell you, and that's all you can do."