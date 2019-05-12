Clear

Walking for a cure

24 teams laced up to walk for a cure for multiple sclerosis

Posted: May. 12, 2019 12:17 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a condition that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S.: multiple sclerosis.

Despite some Saturday morning sprinkles, 24 teams laced up and walked for a cure to MS during Mason City's Walk MS, starting from Southbridge Mall, with walkers having the option to walk a 1-mile route through downtown, or a 3-mile route through East Park.

Alicia Vaughn was diagnosed with MS in 2010, and has been walking with her team "No M-Sing Around" since 2011. Numbness and seizures were the first signs of multiple sclerosis for her, but the signs could be different for each person. Thanks to her current medicine, complications from lesions in her brain have been few and far between.

"Mine have stayed stable the last several years with having my MRIs done. I'm actually on a new medicine and I'm going to have an MRI done here soon so I can determine if this medicine is staying the same or if they've changed. Knock on wood, I haven't had any flareups since I was first pregnant with my daughter, and that was almost three years ago."

She believes the walk is growing because of increased awareness.

"More people are learning that they have it, they detect it early, they detected mine early, and I think that's why I'm doing as well as I am because they caught it very early."

Vaughn's team had some very generous donors help her fundraising campaign, and so far raised over $2,000. Last year, participants  nationwide raise more than $38 million. All funds raised go towards services and research for a cure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Image

Biggest fish stories

Image

Drug price laws in Minnesota

Community Events