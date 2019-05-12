Walking for a cure

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a condition that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S.: multiple sclerosis.

Despite some Saturday morning sprinkles, 24 teams laced up and walked for a cure to MS during Mason City's Walk MS, starting from Southbridge Mall, with walkers having the option to walk a 1-mile route through downtown, or a 3-mile route through East Park.

Alicia Vaughn was diagnosed with MS in 2010, and has been walking with her team "No M-Sing Around" since 2011. Numbness and seizures were the first signs of multiple sclerosis for her, but the signs could be different for each person. Thanks to her current medicine, complications from lesions in her brain have been few and far between.

"Mine have stayed stable the last several years with having my MRIs done. I'm actually on a new medicine and I'm going to have an MRI done here soon so I can determine if this medicine is staying the same or if they've changed. Knock on wood, I haven't had any flareups since I was first pregnant with my daughter, and that was almost three years ago."

She believes the walk is growing because of increased awareness.

"More people are learning that they have it, they detect it early, they detected mine early, and I think that's why I'm doing as well as I am because they caught it very early."

Vaughn's team had some very generous donors help her fundraising campaign, and so far raised over $2,000. Last year, participants nationwide raise more than $38 million. All funds raised go towards services and research for a cure.