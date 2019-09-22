Clear

Walking for One Vision

Despite an overcast and rainy afternoon, the walk, now in its 50th year, went off without a hitch

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 2:07 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a walk for an organization that has helped countless people in our area.

One Vision hosted their 50th annual Benefit Walk at City Park this afternoon. It's the signature fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which provides services for those with autism and individuals with disabilities, under the motto of "connecting people with purpose." In addition to the walk, there was also a human foosball tournament and live music from The Hepperly Family.

Interim CEO Mark Dodd is walking for his uncle, who received services from back when the organization was called Opportunity Village. He says one aspect that has changed with their clients over the years has been the transitioning of housing, and it's been a good transition.

"We were founded on the vision of having people living in the community and having purpose and meaning. We've moved numbers of people from state institutions to our cottages, and now from cottages into their own apartments."

This year's fundraising goal is $50,000; at last check, a little under $20,000 has been raised. In the 50 years the walk has taken place, around $2 million has been raised altogether.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Image

Preparing for an emergency

Image

Electric car show educates people about driving green

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Looking at the weekend weather forecast

Community Events