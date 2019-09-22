Walking for One Vision

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a walk for an organization that has helped countless people in our area.

One Vision hosted their 50th annual Benefit Walk at City Park this afternoon. It's the signature fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which provides services for those with autism and individuals with disabilities, under the motto of "connecting people with purpose." In addition to the walk, there was also a human foosball tournament and live music from The Hepperly Family.

Interim CEO Mark Dodd is walking for his uncle, who received services from back when the organization was called Opportunity Village. He says one aspect that has changed with their clients over the years has been the transitioning of housing, and it's been a good transition.

"We were founded on the vision of having people living in the community and having purpose and meaning. We've moved numbers of people from state institutions to our cottages, and now from cottages into their own apartments."

This year's fundraising goal is $50,000; at last check, a little under $20,000 has been raised. In the 50 years the walk has taken place, around $2 million has been raised altogether.