Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Walking for Autism

During the 6th Annual Walk a Block for the Children's Autism Center, families share their experience with a condition that's getting more recognition

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 12:07 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - According to Autism Speaks, an estimated 1 in 59 children in the U.S. are affected by autism. And on Saturday morning, many people came out to One Vision's campus in Clear Lake to not only raise funds for the Children's Autism Center during the 6th annual Walk-a-Block, but to raise awareness as well.

Two of Brandon and Jessica Magritz's adopted children are on the Autism spectrum.

"Fore One Vision, we have four appointments a week between the two children."

Their oldest works on hands-on and behavioral skills, while their son works on motor and speech skills. 

When they started their family, they didn't have much knowledge about what Autism was, but soon gained more knowledge about it, in part because of One Vision.

"The early intervention is really what helped him [their son]. He started speaking within the first year that we got help. He wasn't diagnosed right away, but they were set on helping him."

Now, they're spreading the word to help those who might need it.

"Just recently, a friend of mine believed that his child might be, and we told we can help get you services and get her diagnosed."

NIACC baseball coach Travis Hergert's oldest son Brody also has Autism, and says it's been a journey tracking his son's development.

"How he learns and how to get the most out of his language and communication, and it's been a great process. There have been a lot of people that have been supportive for us and for him."

He values what the Children's Autism Center has done for his son, and for countless others.

"We've used our program as a platform and Brody's story to not only help him, but all those other families that have children that are affected with this. And we want to bring that awareness and show that support, and the community has been fantastic."

"We're so thankful for One Vision, and all the help and support they've given to our family throughout the years. If it was't for them, our family probably wouldn't be what it is today," the Magritz's add.

The center supports more than 80 North Iowa children and 100 families through therapy, support groups, and activities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Image

Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

Image

Church rallies together to cover roof

Image

Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Image

John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Image

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Image

Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

Image

Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Image

Extra reinforcement

Image

Law enforcement presence in Kensett

Community Events