Walk in for COVID shots at Mayo Clinic sites in Albert Lea and Austin Thursday

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Mayo Clinic Health System says there will be special walk-in hours Thursday at COVID-19 vaccinations clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, and Red Wing.

Patients, non-patients, staff, and visitors 12 years and older can walk in for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 11 am to 6 pm without an appointment.

Clinics are located in:

Albert Lea: Health Reach campus, 1705 SE Broadway

Austin: Austin Medical Center West, 101 14th St NW

Owatonna: Southview Building, 134 Southview St

Red Wing: Seminary Professional Building, 906 College Ave

Mayo Clinic Health System says people will be given the opportunity to schedule their second dose before leaving or can call 507-434-9929 to schedule their second dose.