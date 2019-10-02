ROCHESTER, Minn. - October 2nd, 2019 is International Walk and Bike to School Day. It celebrates students who are taking an active route to class and starting their day with physical activity.

20 elementary schools in Olmsted County celebrated International Walk and Bike to School Day, including Gage Elementary School in Rochester.

"This is a day when kids that don't normally walk and bike might give it a chance," said Jo Anne Judge-Dietz with Olmsted County Public Health Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.

Walking or biking to school helps students start their day off on the right foot.

"It helps them get to school active ready to learn, focused in the classroom. It really helps with test performance, as well as getting kids to arrive on time and arrive every day," said Dani Gardner, Rochester Public Schools' Safe Routes to School Coordinator.

Some familiar faces stopped by Gage Elementary School to encourage the students.

"I come almost every year to celebrate this day with the kids, make sure that they are getting their exercise. It's about health and it's about community. Walking to school together," said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

3rd grader Marcellus Khem looks forward to walking to school every day.

"When I walk when school ends, my friends walk with me," said Khem.