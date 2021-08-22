"Walk Through History" teaches people history of Mantorville

MANTORVILLE, Minn.- Mantorville pioneers woke up early this morning to educate community members about the history of the city. Actors portrayed the settlers as part of "Walk Through History" at Evergreen Cemetery.

During one hour tours, attendees learned about notable figures including Dr. Josiah Dart, the city's first doctor, and Charles and Anna Ginsberg who founded the Mantorville Brewery.

According to cemetery walk committee members Mary Ann Bucher and Barbara Loquia, the event is a history lesson allowing the community to learn more about the city's past.

"It's a beautiful memory of things. We have to remember what is past in history and what can go on," says Loquia. "And we are highlighting the cemetery also and with the things in it, the potter's field, the vault, different things that alot of people don't know about."

The event was sponsored by Mantorville Chamber of Commerce and is scheduled to return again next year.