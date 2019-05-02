Walk MS events coming up in Rochester and Mason City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s an illness that attacks the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

Multiple Sclerosis affects nearly one million people in the us, that's according to the National MS Society.

It's a story that hits close to home for Ginger Knapp. Her mother suffered with MS 35 years.

“She started using a cane and then she started using a wheel chair and then she went to a motorized scooter and then it came to a wheel chair where she had to have the head support and everything because she just couldn't do it,”said Knapp.

Knapp will be participating in the MS walk this Saturday.

The event works to raise awareness and money to fund the search for a cure.

The walk kicks off at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester at 9 am.

Mason City's event is May 11th.