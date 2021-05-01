'Walk MS' Rochester happens virtually second year in a row to fight multiple sclerosis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

‘Walk MS’ is historically a walk groups of people participate in, to raise money for the cause.

Last year was totally virtual because of the pandemic and this year is no different.

This year, instead of gathering in person, teams can walk together wherever they prefer - from a park to a local neighborhood. They are asking people to support by making donations to the MS society.

Brie Bednar, who has lived with MS since 2007, says the disease is not always visible and impacts individuals in different ways.

“It doesn't always mean that a person is going to walk with a cane or be in a wheelchair. MS affects so many facets of a person's being and I think it's important just for people to understand that,” she explains.

Bednar says last year she and her family set a goal of 2,000 dollars that they met and exceeded.

“We're always just happy with any dollars that we can raise - whether it's 100 or 10 thousand. Every bit goes a long way toward finding the cure,” she says.

KIMT News 3 is an event sponsor for Walk MS in Rochester and Mason City.

For more on how you can help support the cure for MS, https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/MNMWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=31641.