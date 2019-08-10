Clear

Walgreens to close about 200 stores in U.S.

Company has locations in Rochester, Mason City, Albert Lea, and Austin.

DEERFIELD, Illinois – Walgreens is closing around 200 stores across America.

The company included the information in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6. The drug store chain says the move is an expansion of a “transformational cost management program” announced in December 2018.

The company said in May it would be closing approximately 200 locations in the United Kingdom and now says it will also shut down a similar amount of stores in the U.S. Walgreens says it hopes to save over $1.5 billion with these moves.

Walgreens has not identified which locations will be closed. The company, founded in 1901, currently has stores in Rochester, Mason City, Albert Lea, Austin, and Waverly.

