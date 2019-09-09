Waldorf's Morel named NSAA Player of the Week

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Waldorf punter, Zach Morel, has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Football Special Teams Player of the Week.
In Saturday's 30-9 loss at Dordt, Morel recorded eight punts for a total of 280 yards, averaging 35 yards per punt. His longest punt was 50 yards.
Waldorf (1-1) has the weekend off before hosting Wisconsin-River Falls on Sept. 21 at 2 PM.
