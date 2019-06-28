Clear

Waldorf's Director of Athletics retires after 47 years

Denny Jerome was a student, coach, and athletic director at the university.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 12:35 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Athletic Director, Denny Jerome, has announced his plan to retire in August. A graduate of Waldorf College, he spent 47 years with the university.

During that span, he won 786 games, coached 18 All-Americans, was named the NJCAA Region Coach of the Year seven times,  among many other accolades and accomplishments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Heat and humidity is back this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Image

Protect your eyes

Image

No backpacks at theater

Community Events