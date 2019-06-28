Waldorf's Director of Athletics retires after 47 years

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Athletic Director, Denny Jerome, has announced his plan to retire in August. A graduate of Waldorf College, he spent 47 years with the university.
During that span, he won 786 games, coached 18 All-Americans, was named the NJCAA Region Coach of the Year seven times, among many other accolades and accomplishments.
