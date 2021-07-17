Waldorf professor gets grant for digital textbook project

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Chair of the Mathematics Department at Waldorf University is getting a $10,000 grant from the Iowa Private Academic Libraries.

The money will support Andrea Blanchard’s project to create a digital collection of free resources and study materials in the form of a textbook to make available for Waldorf students.

“I was looking for some projects to work on over the summer and was interested in updating our textbook for the general education math class,” says Blanchard. “I decided to give it a try after the library director Sarah Beiting told us about it in a faculty meeting.”

IPAL awards grants to encourage faculty members to create open-source materials to aid with redesigning courses or creating support tools.

“Instead of trying to deal with copyright issues, it is better to transfer original graphs and equations to a digital form,” says Blanchard. “It takes a lot more time and maneuvering to make the original graphs to look like the ones we have in our current textbook.”

Students who are taking the corresponding class will gain access to this free textbook in the spring of 2022.