Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

The Warriors grab a new face to their wrestling program.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

FOREST CITY, Iowa - The Waldorf Warriors today announced the hiring of Ryan Dickinson as their new wrestling coach. Dickinson will replace the resigning Brad Stockton in March.

Dickinson was a former assistant coach at Briar Cliff University and VMI, serving as an active member of the National Guard. The new Warrior head coach wrestled in college for Division II Northern State in South Dakota. 

