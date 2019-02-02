FOREST CITY, Iowa - The Waldorf Warriors today announced the hiring of Ryan Dickinson as their new wrestling coach. Dickinson will replace the resigning Brad Stockton in March.
Dickinson was a former assistant coach at Briar Cliff University and VMI, serving as an active member of the National Guard. The new Warrior head coach wrestled in college for Division II Northern State in South Dakota.
Related Content
- Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach
- Waldorf women's wrestling holds second clinic
- Waldorf golf diversifying roster
- All-access with Waldorf football
- Classes resume at Waldorf University
- Waldorf University introduces ESL endorsement
- Hackenmueller out as Albert Lea wrestling coach
- Worldwide success on the pitch at Waldorf
- Waldorf gives to Relay for Life
- Students at Waldorf learn about mental illness
Scroll for more content...