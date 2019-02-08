Waldorf football announces 2019 recruiting class

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Waldorf University football program announced its 2019 recruiting class on Thursday. Several local football players will be joining the Warriors this fall. They Include:



QB – Luke Johnson (Forest City HS)

OL – Kade Kloster-Hodak (Mason City HS)

OL – Jack Van Dusseldorp (Iowa Western CC, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura HS)

TE – Jacob Ramon (Newman Catholic HS)

LB – Chase Stuver (Clear Lake HS)

LB – Slade Sifuentes (Wartburg College, Lake Mills HS)