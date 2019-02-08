Clear
Waldorf football announces 2019 recruiting class

Six locals will dress in Warriors uniforms this fall.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Waldorf University football program announced its 2019 recruiting class on Thursday. Several local football players will be joining the Warriors this fall. They Include:


QB – Luke Johnson (Forest City HS)
OL – Kade Kloster-Hodak (Mason City HS)
OL – Jack Van Dusseldorp (Iowa Western CC, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura HS)
TE – Jacob Ramon (Newman Catholic HS)
LB – Chase Stuver (Clear Lake HS)
LB – Slade Sifuentes (Wartburg College, Lake Mills HS)

