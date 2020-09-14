Waldorf cancels three men's soccer games after positive COVID tests

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is canceling three men’s soccer games after three players test positive for COVID-19.

The school says games will not be played September 14 vs. Dakota Wesleyan, September 16 vs. Northwestern, and September 19 vs. Dordt.

“We are proud of our players for the steps they are taking in being transparent with any health concerns they may have,” says Waldorf University Director of Athletics Chad Gassman. “As a small university, we are in a prime position to continue competition in all sports with only minor inconveniences such as this. These decisions are never easy because we understand how hard these players work, but ultimately we must stay focused to allow regular competition to continue by occasionally stepping away from the field to ensure the health of those players.”

Waldorf says as of Monday, it has had 29 positive coronavirus test results on campus. 16 of those people have recovered.