Waldorf baseball makes clean sweep of Presentation

The Warriors won four games in two days.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 1:06 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Waldorf University baseball team swept Presentation Saturday afternoon beginning with a 16-3 victory in the first game of the doubleheader.

Waldorf scored 16 runs off 18 hits and committed no errors while Presentation scored three runs on nine hits, committing two errors.

Dylan Hoffman took the win for the Warriors pitching the full seven innings striking out three batters and walking none.

Waldorf completed the sweep in game two, 12-6. The Warriors scored 12 runs off 14 hits, committing two errors. Presentation scored six runs on six hits, also committing two errors. Kyle Froom was the winning pitcher in five innings of work, sitting down four batters.

Waldorf hosts Viterbo for a doubleheader on Apr. 10 at 2 PM.

