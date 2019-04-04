Waldorf announces schedule changes for the weekend

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Waldorf Warriors announced on Wednesday some changes to the schedule for upcoming weekend.
The softball doubleheaders against Presentation will now be on Apr. 5 beginning at 3 PM, and Apr. 6 at noon.
The baseball doubleheaders versus Presentation will now be at home in Forest City on Apr. 5 at 2 PM, and on Saturday at noon.
