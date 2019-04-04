Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Waldorf announces schedule changes for the weekend

Baseball and softball will begin earlier than planned.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 1:14 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Waldorf Warriors announced on Wednesday some changes to the schedule for upcoming weekend.

The softball doubleheaders against Presentation will now be on Apr. 5 beginning at 3 PM, and Apr. 6 at noon.

The baseball doubleheaders versus Presentation will now be at home in Forest City on Apr. 5 at 2 PM, and on Saturday at noon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Image

NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Image

SAW: Alex Folz

Image

#safespaceselfie day

Image

Parklet set to be built on Historic Third in Rochester

Image

Fighting a childcare shortage in Austin

Image

April is Autism Awareness Month!

Community Events