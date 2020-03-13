Clear
Waldorf University to extend Spring Break due to COVID-19

Decision pending on face-to-face or online classes.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University says it is extending Spring Break while it considers how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The school has issued a statement that, in an overabundance of caution, it will extend Spring Break through March 22. In addition, the following steps will also be taken:

• A decision of whether to restart courses via face-to-face or online will be announced by 2 p.m. CST on Thursday March 19

• All current online courses will continue with current schedules

• Waldorf University residential halls and dining facility will remain open and available

• Athletic activities are suspended until further notice

• Additional campus activity notifications will be announced via email, on the Waldorf.edu website, and via social media platforms

• Students who wish to collect any personal items remaining on university grounds are welcome to do so

Waldorf says it continues to meet with public health officials on the COVID-19 coronavirus who say the risk is low and there are no documented cases of the virus at the University or in Forest city and there is no increased risk from holding regular classes.

The school says it will post further updates online here.

