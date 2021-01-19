Waldorf University student leading Pledge of Allegiance during inauguration

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Imagine being chosen to take part in a historical event. A woman with ties to North Iowa will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance at the presidential inauguration.

Andrea Hall is a fire captain in South Fulton, Georgia. She also takes online classes through Waldorf University. She says she's blown away by the huge honor.

She says the general president of the local firefighters union and the Biden inaugural committee reached out to her to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Hall has been busy rehearsing her part in the ceremony. She echoes what we've been seeing, that security is tight around the capitol, but she can't go into detail about the procedures.

She tells KIMT News 3 she is humbled to have the opportunity to take part in history.

"Well, it's really awe inspiring. This is not something that I ever would have imagined in my wildest dreams. I never imagined that I would be here doing something something like this," said Hall.

Captain Hall is a bit of a trailblazer, being one of the first female firefighters in her hometown of Albany, Georgia.