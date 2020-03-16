Clear
Waldorf University moving to all online classes due to COVID-19

Final decision on rest of school year expected April 3.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 7:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is suspending all face-to-face classes and moving to distance learning on March 23.

The school says that will tentatively continue until April 14 with a final decision on returning to face-to-face classes being made on April 3.

In addition, Waldorf University will take the following step in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic:

• All current online courses will continue with current schedules

• Waldorf University residential halls and dining facility will remain open and available

• Athletic activities are suspended through the spring season

• Additional campus activity notifications will be announced via email, on the Waldorf.edu website, and via social media platforms

• Students who wish to collect any personal items remaining on university grounds are welcome to do so

Further updates on the situation at Waldorf can be found by clicking here.

Community Events