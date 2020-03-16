Waldorf University moving to all online classes due to COVID-19

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is suspending all face-to-face classes and moving to distance learning on March 23.

The school says that will tentatively continue until April 14 with a final decision on returning to face-to-face classes being made on April 3.

In addition, Waldorf University will take the following step in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic:

• All current online courses will continue with current schedules

• Waldorf University residential halls and dining facility will remain open and available

• Athletic activities are suspended through the spring season

• Additional campus activity notifications will be announced via email, on the Waldorf.edu website, and via social media platforms

• Students who wish to collect any personal items remaining on university grounds are welcome to do so

Further updates on the situation at Waldorf can be found by clicking here.