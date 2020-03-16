FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is suspending all face-to-face classes and moving to distance learning on March 23.
The school says that will tentatively continue until April 14 with a final decision on returning to face-to-face classes being made on April 3.
In addition, Waldorf University will take the following step in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic:
• All current online courses will continue with current schedules
• Waldorf University residential halls and dining facility will remain open and available
• Athletic activities are suspended through the spring season
• Additional campus activity notifications will be announced via email, on the Waldorf.edu website, and via social media platforms
• Students who wish to collect any personal items remaining on university grounds are welcome to do so
Further updates on the situation at Waldorf can be found by clicking here.
Related Content
- Waldorf University moving to all online classes due to COVID-19
- Classes resume at Waldorf University
- Waldorf University to extend Spring Break due to COVID-19
- Waldorf University introduces ESL endorsement
- NIACC moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns
- Waldorf golf diversifying roster
- 2019 Waldorf football recruiting class has heavy local flavor
- Waldorf University packaging food for those in need
- Gas leak leads to evacuations at Waldorf University
- Waldorf University students learn about worldwide hunger at special banquet