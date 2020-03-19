Clear
Waldorf University is closing to the general public

School ID will be required to access facilities.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 1:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is closing its buildings to the general public.

This includes the university bookstore and the Luise V. Hanson Library. Waldorf students, faculty, and staff will continue to have access to school facilities during regular business hours but a current Waldorf University ID will be required.

Waldorf says it is taking this action based on reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as face-to-face meetings with public health officials.

The school issued a statement saying “We know this will come as an inconvenience to some, but we would like to ask for the continued understanding and support of the community as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

