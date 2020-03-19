FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is closing its buildings to the general public.
This includes the university bookstore and the Luise V. Hanson Library. Waldorf students, faculty, and staff will continue to have access to school facilities during regular business hours but a current Waldorf University ID will be required.
Waldorf says it is taking this action based on reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as face-to-face meetings with public health officials.
The school issued a statement saying “We know this will come as an inconvenience to some, but we would like to ask for the continued understanding and support of the community as we navigate these uncharted waters.”
Related Content
- Waldorf University is closing to the general public
- Classes resume at Waldorf University
- Waldorf University introduces ESL endorsement
- Waldorf golf diversifying roster
- Waldorf University packaging food for those in need
- Gas leak leads to evacuations at Waldorf University
- Waldorf University students learn about worldwide hunger at special banquet
- Waldorf University students warned about Coronavirus before Spring Break
- Waldorf University to extend Spring Break due to COVID-19
- Waldorf University moving to all online classes due to COVID-19