Waldorf University calls off classes for a 'snow day'

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Looking outside on Wednesday, other than just a few minor snowflakes falling during the Noon hour, all of the winter snow has melted away for the season.

But for Waldorf University students, classes were called off for the day because of 'snow.'

In reality, it's a much a deserved day off, as students have not had a week long Spring Break or snow day this semester. To promote the secret 'snow day', a video proclaiming a major 'Snownado' event would be barreling down on Forest City on Wednesday, and that to keep students and faculty safe, University President Dr. Bob Alsop made the decision to cancel classes.

Sophomore Isiah Wright and Juniors Cody Maverick and Dominick Watt have been working through the semester that did not have a week-long break (in order to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus), only just a couple of Fridays off.

"We're used to a week. A week's the best," Wright says.

As they've been balancing a year filled with uncertainty, they feel the day is much needed.

"It's a blessing. Some people do deal with mental health, so they get another day to relax, catch up with stuff," Wright adds.

Dr. Alsop teamed up with the university's emergency response group that meets weekly to discuss COVID issues on campus, as well the marketing department, to create the video. He says the school has been able to hold in-person classes, keep athletic programs going, and have very few COVID cases. With this year being anything but ordinary, he feels that students deserved a reward for their hard work and perserverance.

"We virtually had no snow days, even if the weather has lead to them in the past because we're used to having Zoom classes now. It was a real grind for everyone."

Classes will be back in session tomorrow. The last day of the semester is May 6, and graduation will be on May 8.