Wabasha County man sentenced for multiple Olmsted County crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing five separate criminal prosecutions in Olmsted County takes a plea deal.

Thomas James Horton Jr., 33 of Kellogg, was charged with five felonies and four misdemeanors between December 2019 and May 2021. Law enforcement says he sold methamphetamine to an confidential informant, was involved in a gunpoint robbery at a Rochester home, was arrested with meth and rifle ammunition, committed domestic assault twice, and was arrested a second time for drug possession.

Horton pleaded guilty to third-degree drug sales and fifth-degree controlled substance crime. Charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, possession of ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence, felony domestic assault, misdemeanor domestic assault, two counts of fourth-degree damage to property, and fifth-degree drug possession have been dismissed.

Horton was sentenced to a total of four years and nine months in state prison, with credit for 502 days already served.