Wabasha County brothers sentenced for violent home invasions

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Four people have now been sentenced to prison for a string of violent home invasions, one of which led to a victim’s death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Lennie Dwayne Brooks, 34 of Zumbro Falls, Randy Lorenzo Brooks, 24 of Wabasha, Autumn Marie Nichols, 21 of St. Paul, and Esperanza Cardenas, 30 of Conger, have all been found guilty of violating the “Hobbs Act,” which was passed by Congress in 1946 to prohibit actual or attempted robbery affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree.”

“After more than a year of investigation and court proceedings, the Brooks brothers’ victims have justice,” says Special Agent in Charge William Terry Henderson, of the ATF Saint Paul Field Division. “ATF has worked closely with the victims in this case to provide status updates, resources, and support to help recover from the traumatic experiences resulting from the brothers’ violent crime spree. No one deserves what these people went through, and our hope is that peace can be found in the finality of this sentencing. We are grateful to our many law enforcement partners whose efforts led to the apprehension of those responsible for these crimes and ultimately for the success of this case.”

Lennie Brooks was sentenced to 30 years and five months in federal prison. Randy Brooks got a 20 year sentence. Nichols will spent 10 years behind bars. Cardenas was given four years and two months in federal prison.

Authorities say that on October 6, 2018, Lennie and Randy Brooks broke into a Eden Prairie home while Nichols waited in the getaway car. Randy Brooks held two victims at gunpoint while Lennie Brooks searched the house for money and valuables. When one of the victims had a heart attack, neither Brooks brother called for medical help nor did they allow the second victim to call for help. The defendants stole approximately $50,000 in cash, which was the business proceeds of the Shuang Hur Asian Markets located in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Then on September 23, 2018, Lennie and Randy Brooks broke into an Ellendale home while Cardenas waited in the getaway car. Randy Brooks held two victims at gunpoint while Lennie Brooks searched the house for money and valuables. The defendants stole approximately $40,000 in cash, which was the business proceeds of the Holland Auction Company located in Ellendale.

And on August 16, 2018, Lennie and Randy Brooks broke into a Waite Park home. Randy Brooks again held two victims at gunpoint while his brother searched the house for money and valuables. The defendants stole approximately $180,000 in jewelry and gemstones, which belonged to Trisko Jewelry located in Waite Park.

“Lennie and Randy Brooks carefully planned and carried out multiple violent home invasion robberies,” says U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, “one resulting in the death of a victim. Although nothing can replace the lost sense of safety and security of one’s home or the loss of a loved one, today’s sentencings offer some measure of justice for the victims.”

Assisting in this investigation and prosecution were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Eden Prairie Police Department, Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, St. Paul Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department, Winona Police Department, Wabasha Police Department, Prior Lake Police Department, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Waite Park Police Department, Owatonna Police Department, Nisswa Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Albert Lea Police Department.