Wabasha County brothers plead guilty to violent home invasions

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Two brothers from Wabasha County are pleading guilty to a string of violent home invasions, one of which resulted in a victim’s death.

Lennie Dwayne Brooks, 33 of Zumbrota Falls, and Randy Lorenzo Brooks, 24 of Wabasha, entered guilty pleas Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, also known as the Hobbs Act.

Federal prosecutors say the brothers broke into a home in Waite Parke in August 2018 and held two people at gunpoint while they stole about $180,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to a local jewelry store. Lennie and Randy Brooks then broke into an Ellendale home in September 2018 and held two people at gunpoint while they stole roughly $40,000 in cash, which was the business proceeds of a location auction house. The two then broke into a home in Eden Prairie in October 2018. They again held two people at gunpoint while they searched the home, during which time one of the victims had a heart attack. Authorities say the brothers did not call for help and did not allow the other victim to call for help. Lennie and Randy Brooks eventually got away with about $50,000, the proceeds from Asian markets in Minneapolis and St. Paul, while their victim died as a result of the heart attack.

“These criminals admitted to a string of violent home invasions that ended in the tragic and senseless loss of life,” says U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. “Small business owners should never have to fear for their lives or the safety of their property, especially in their own homes. I commend the collaborative efforts of the many law enforcement agencies involved in this case that led to today’s guilty pleas. The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to clearing the streets of violent criminals and ensuring the safety of all Minnesotans.”

No sentencing date has been set for Lennie or Randy Brooks.

“We’re satisfied to see these men take responsibility for their actions,” says Acting Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “The fear they instilled in the lives of small business owners was ruthless, excessive and intolerable. Hopefully, this guilty plea and future sentencing can bring closure to the families and communities affected. I’m proud of the exceptional work put into this investigation, successfully ending the Brooks brothers’ hostile home invasion streak. The strong partnerships with local law enforcement contributed greatly to this accomplishment and we are grateful for their efforts.”

Co-defendants Autumn Marie Nichols, 20, and Esperanza Cardenas, 29, pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery.

This case is the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”), Eden Prairie Police Department, Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, St. Paul Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department, Winona Police Department, Wabasha Police Department, Prior Lake Police Department, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Waite Park Police Department, Owatonna Police Department, Nisswa Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Albert Lea Police Department.