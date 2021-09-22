Mower County WWII veteran turns 103!

LEROY, Minn. - Born and raised in Le Roy, World War II Veteran Arnie Moe is celebrating a very exciting birthday this weekend...103!

One of four siblings, Moe was born on September 30, 1918 - just up the hill from where he lives now.

"My life growing up was just...I had to work, work all the time," said Moe. "And I enjoyed it. Ma and I took care of all the chores and everything."

As a WWII veteran, Moe shared some thoughts on how he viewed his time.

"That was just a big game," said Moe. "They didn't want to kill us a damn bit more than we wanted to kill them. Nope. This wasn't a prepared war or anything. This was just hit and miss as far as I could see."

Moe met his late-wife Velma of nearly 70 years in Le Roy.

Velma waited for Moe back home until he was done fighting, the two of them sent love letters back and forth.

Arnie and Velma had four boys, who are now spread out all over the country.

They will all find their way back home this weekend for Moe's 103rd birthday celebration.

"I can't see my kids enough, but then that's it," said Moe. "I know what it is. The kids all kind of have to halfway take care of themselves. And so far they're doing a pretty good job, I guess."

Moe likes to spend his time in his chair by the window, watching the small community he knows and loves pass by.

While he may be nearly 103, Moe is sharp as a tack.

And left us with one piece of advice - short and sweet:

"Just be good to people, and by God, they'll be good to you," said Moe.